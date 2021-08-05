Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $295.78. 5,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $216.42 and a 12-month high of $297.71.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

