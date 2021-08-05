Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $100,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.39. 8,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,339. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $470.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

