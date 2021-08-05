Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

RZV stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $89.97. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,891. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

