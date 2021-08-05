Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $21.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,375.74. 81,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,465.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

