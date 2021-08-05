Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 369,724 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,276,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $104.62. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $104.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

