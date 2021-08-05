Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 29.8% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and $1.23 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00957086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00097674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

