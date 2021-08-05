Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 154,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,849. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.