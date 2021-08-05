ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 1,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $838.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

