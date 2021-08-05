Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.4% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $202.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,772.48. 37,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,492.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,696.14 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,886.58.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

