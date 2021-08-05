Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $19.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.00. 41,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

