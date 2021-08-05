Q3 Asset Management Sells 1,532 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Q3 Asset Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 1,306,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

