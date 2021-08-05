Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.15. 17,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

