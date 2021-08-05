First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.37% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,476. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.