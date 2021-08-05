Harbor Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

EWMC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.64. 1,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77.

