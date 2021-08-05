Q3 Asset Management Buys 697 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

EMB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.51. 58,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,707. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

