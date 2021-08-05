Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SCHV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,539. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

