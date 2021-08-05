FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%.

FMC stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Get FMC alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.