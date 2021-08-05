FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%.
FMC stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.
About FMC
FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.
