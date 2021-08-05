Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $1.40. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

EA opened at $139.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

