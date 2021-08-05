Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

