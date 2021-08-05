KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 6.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.56. 70,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,205,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.60.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,831,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $101,574,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

