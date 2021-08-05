MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.43

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 39.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

