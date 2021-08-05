Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.67

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.67 and last traded at $208.54, with a volume of 13752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.47.

Get Five9 alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,313 shares of company stock worth $21,617,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.