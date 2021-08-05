Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $169.09

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $168.57, with a volume of 2923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,754 shares of company stock worth $55,579,167. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.