Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $169.09

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $168.57, with a volume of 2923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.78.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,754 shares of company stock worth $55,579,167. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
