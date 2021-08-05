Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading 14.2% Higher

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares traded up 14.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.73. 202,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 302,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$700.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

