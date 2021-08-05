412,959 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 412,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,329,000 after purchasing an additional 209,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -133.09 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,278 shares of company stock worth $14,605,122. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

