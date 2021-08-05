Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,093 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Universal Health Services worth $38,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

UHS traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $151.66. 3,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.