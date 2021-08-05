122,961 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 122,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 9,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

