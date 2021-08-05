Scout Investments Inc. Has $33 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zscaler worth $33,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $247.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,724. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $248.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

