Q3 Asset Management Invests $2.44 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,482. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52.

