Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

