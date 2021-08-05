Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

