Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $41,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $195.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,491. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

