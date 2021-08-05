Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,394 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of Signature Bank worth $47,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $7.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.58. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,356. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.56.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

