White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $64,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,117.70. 10,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,140.32. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

