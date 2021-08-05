SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,759,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,090,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

