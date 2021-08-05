Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

