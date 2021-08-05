$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,707. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.