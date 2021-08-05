$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,707. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.