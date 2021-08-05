ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.43%. Analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

