Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,739 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $489.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

