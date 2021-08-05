Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $487.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.48 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

