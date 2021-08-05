U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

