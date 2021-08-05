Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 727 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.