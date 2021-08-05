IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 10,285 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

