Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.