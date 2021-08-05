Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 150,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,999,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

