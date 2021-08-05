Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a return on equity of 118.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,061. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

