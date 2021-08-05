Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

