Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $119.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.89.
POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of POST stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.