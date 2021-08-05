Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $119.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.