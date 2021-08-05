Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $442.41. 101,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.