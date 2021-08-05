XR Securities LLC Invests $374,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.51. 33,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,074. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

